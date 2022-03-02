Harry Houdini Film In The Works At Paramount From Transformers Team

Harry Houdini will be the subject of a new film set up at Paramount. Transformers franchise producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are onboard the project, which is being kept pretty hush-hush at the moment. However, it is expected to be in the same vein as Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes films. Think adventure comedy. Neil Weidener and Gavin James are writing the script, and the studio is excited at the franchise possibilities, of course. Deadline had the news of the project.

Harry Houdini: Man Of Mystery

"Houdini (born Erik Weisz) was the Hungarian-American stunt performer and mysteriarch, noted for his escape acts and his rags-to-riches immigrant story. He first attracted notice in vaudeville in the US and then as "Harry 'Handcuff' Houdini" on a tour of Europe, where he challenged police forces to keep him locked up. Soon he extended his repertoire to include chains, ropes slung from skyscrapers, and straitjackets underwater. Another stunt saw him buried alive and only just able to claw himself to the surface, emerging in a state of near-breakdown. His exploits made him a worldwide celebrity, and his stunts drew thousands. He was also a keen aviator and aimed to become the first man to fly a powered aircraft in Australia. After moving to LA in 1919, Houdini lived on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, where he practiced his water escapes."

I would be way more interested in this if it was a biopic. I don't think I need to see what they are peddling here at all, as I did not enjoy either of the Sherlock films. Watch them just cast RDJ in the role. Maybe they'll change their minds about this and make a biopic after all. Then I will be interested.