Paul Dano Details The Extremely Extra Security For The Batman Script

When it comes to leaks and superhero movies, it's practically a joke at this point. Marvel is acknowledging the NDAs in She-Hulk as people talk about the snipers as if they are real things. Warner Bros. isn't that different, and it sounds like they are trying to be just as sneaky when it comes to their movies as the competition. GQ recently did a profile on Paul Dano, who played The Riddler in The Batman earlier this year. The film was a win that the studio really needed, and we didn't know that much about the story before the release date hit. That might have something to do with the locking code and the tracking devices. Dano detailed the extremely extra security measure that Warner Bros. took to keep the script from leaking.

"When it was said I was going to do that part, I never received that many texts, phone calls, emails," he says. On set, he submerged himself into the epic cache of production materials. They'd give Dano hard copies of all the renderings: "Don't lose this. Put it in your 'special binder.'" He'd seen other ways of keeping secret materials secure. "But this was the first time I had a binder with a locking code on it. Then they added a tracking device."

The security measures will probably be just as tight for The Batman 2, considering the amount of hype that will be following that movie. There is something really amusing about the idea of a script inside a box with a locking code and a tracking number. If you take the binder to the wrong place, will it self-destruct Mission: Impossible style? Maybe that is the next step in keeping the spoilers at bay.

