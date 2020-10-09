Promsing Young Woman Gets a New Trailer and Release Date [Finally]

The pile of smaller movies that have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is so much bigger than people realize and some movie fans are wondering what exactly studios are planning to do with these smaller films. When a movie like Black Widow or No Time To Die is delayed we figure it's because they have a north of $200 million dollar budget that they need to make back. The smaller movies by studios like A24 or Focus Features, however, are different animals. These are the types of movies one would expect to go directly to VOD in light of the pandemic, yet two of the bigger releases for the aforementioned studios have been missing in action since the spring. A24 has yet to announce what they are planning to do with The Green Knight, but Focus Features has decided to give Promising Young Woman a Christmas theatrical release date. With that announcement, they dropped a new poster, trailer, and a bunch of new images as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=we5yV7Gc9rY&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=FocusFeatures

Promising Young Woman caused quite a stir at its Sundance debut earlier this year, so it's good that it's finally getting a release, and movies like this actually can do well with a Christmas release. However, the state of the industry and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic does make us side-eye Focus for deciding to go this route instead of a VOD release. Perhaps it's a contract issue, we won't know, but I will give the same advice here that I've given about seeing Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters. If you get a small group of trusted people together, you can strategically buyout either an entire theater or most of a theater for ~10 tickets. Now, getting a group together for something like Wonder Woman 1984 is one thing, but getting a group for a smaller indie like Promising Young Woman is another, but it is something to consider.

Now, A24, tell us what you're going to do with The Green Knight, please, and thank you.

Summary: Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Promising Young Woman, directed by Emerald Fennell, stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown. It will be released on December 25th.