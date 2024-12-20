Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged:

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera – Final Trailer, 5 Posters, And A New Clip

Lionsgate has released the final trailer, five new posters, and a clip for the upcoming Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, which will be released on January 10, 2025.

We are mere weeks away from the annual tradition of "Lionsgate has released a mid-tier Gerard Butler starring action movie in January that is probably way better than it has any right to be" with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. If anyone needs to start 2025 on the right foot, it's Lionsgate since they didn't really connect with audiences at all over the course of 2024, and the last time they had a hit was over a year ago, in November 2023. So, this film doing well might be exactly what this studio needs right now. We have the final trailer for the film, which is actually really well-edited. It has voiceover dialogue only and uses the music to its advantage, much like Zack Snyder tends to do with his films. We also have five new posters, including two character posters and a clip from last week where we get a taste of the action scene. Who doesn't love a car chase in a tunnel?

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018's action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange. Lionsgate presents, in association with eOne and TT Entertainment, a TT Entertainment production. An eOne Features production. A G-Base and Diamond Film Productions production. Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera is written and directed by Christian Gudegast and stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. It will be released in theaters on January 10, 2025.

