A New Clip From The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

It's finally April which means we are finally in the month where we get to see The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. This movie has been at the top of my personal "must-see" list since I first saw the trailer in August 2021 during CinemaCon, and everything that we've seen released in the lead-up has made me even more excited. Lionsgate did make their own little April Fools joke by releasing a video that just Nicolas Cage screaming for ten hours. They also announced this joke on Twitter by linking a video of Cage supposedly changing his name. We do have some actual content from the movie that isn't Cage screaming. We have a new clip featuring Cage and Pedro Pascal as Javi doing a very dramatic bit on a rock wall. A lot of the early reactions to this movie say that Pascal might be one of the best parts of this movie, and his comedic timing has always been fantastic.

Summary: Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican, stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. It will be released on April 22, 2022.