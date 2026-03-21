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Ready or Not 2: Kathryn Newton Calls Samara Weaving A Wonderful Leader

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Kathryn Newton says that costar Samara Weaving was "a wonderful leader on set. That's something that I don't take for granted, and it makes me emotional."

Article Summary Kathryn Newton praises Samara Weaving as a wonderful leader on the Ready or Not 2 set.

Newton credits the film's strong writing and director duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett's casting.

Newton highlights the supportive dynamic she shared with Weaving during filming of Ready or Not 2.

More interviews with Ready or Not 2 cast and directors are coming later this week.

If you've been following our interview with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Kathryn Newton, you'd notice that she has nothing but lovely things to say about her costar Samara Weaving. While we didn't get the chance to interview Weaving, in all of the subsequent interviews and featurettes for the film where she was able to participate, it's quite clear that these two got along extremely well. While some of that is natural chemistry and the fact that they legitimately look like they might have been related in another life, in the film, you can have all the chemistry in the world, but if the writing isn't there, it won't come through. The writing was the thing that Newton gave a lot of credit to when we asked her what really helped bring this central relationship to life.

"I think you're right, I think it comes through the writing," Newton replied. "I think that it was on the page, and there's a lot to be said for Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] & Tyler [Gillett] picking good people. They always said we would be friends, and they would say to me, like, 'Oh, she's like the weirdest girl.' I'm like, 'Smart means weird? No, no, she's literally perfect.' And she's not weird, but I think they use 'weird' with love. Weird is something like individual, weird is something that's just cool with themselves and original. And when someone has that, you can be like that too. You can be yourself around that, too, and that's what you want in a co-star."

"That's what you want in the lead," Newton continued. "She was a wonderful leader on set. That's something that I don't take for granted, and it makes me emotional. She was so good to me. And it's her movie. It's her franchise, and she never made me feel like I had to not take up space. And if I asked her something, like, what do you think of this idea? She was like I shouldn't have asked. She was like, 'Just do it, do whatever you want. That's why you're here.' And I hope I get to work with her in another movie sometime because it's just fun looking. I love looking at us on set being little, as she calls us, ding-a-lings." If there is any justice in the world, we'll see Newton, Weaving, and Margot Robbie starring in a movie as three badass sisters doing something really cool. If someone hasn't written a movie for the three of them yet, they need to get on that.

Look for more from our interview with Newton later this week, along with interviews with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood, and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

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