Rob Zombie's Firefly Trilogy Gets Awesome Box Set From Waxwork Records

Rob Zombie's trilogy of horror films, House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and Three From Hell, known as The Firefly Trilogy, are getting an epic box set release from Waxwork Records. The release will feature the soundtracks to all three films spread across two colored 180-gram discs per film, booklets, art prints, and all housed in a box featuring artwork by Robert Sammelin. The best part is this is not a preorder. It is available for $165 right now, and you can be jamming out as soon as it ships to you. Check out more details below, and order for yourself here. Rob's stuff sells out at Waxwork quickly, so be fast.

Rob Zombie & Waxwork Records Go Together Like PB&J

Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to present Rob Zombie's Firefly Soundtrack Trilogy 6xLP Box Set!

What's included:

HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP

THE DEVIL'S REJECTS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP

3 FROM HELL Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP

180 Gram Splatter Colored Vinyl

Extensive Liner Notes by Rob Zombie

Dr. Satan Turntable Slipmat

Deluxe Box with Inner Slant Slipcase

Full Artwork by Robert Sammelin

12"x12" Multi-Page Booklets

Art Prints

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets

"HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES is a 2003 American horror film written, co-scored, and directed by Rob Zombie in his directorial debut. The film stars Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, and Karen Black as members of the murderous Firefly family. The film explores multiple genres, including horror and exploitation, and it was initially shelved by the movie studio for its graphic amounts of blood and gore, as well as scenes involving torture and necrophilia. The music of HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES features original score cues by Rob Zombie and soundtrack songs by The Ramones, Buck Owens, Slim Whitman, and more.

THE DEVIL'S REJECTS is a 2005 horror-action film written and directed by Rob Zombie and it is the sequel to his 2003 directorial debut, HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES. The plot of the film is centered around three on-the-run psychopathic family members played by Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Sheri Moon Zombie, reprising their roles from the previous film. The trio embarks on a deranged killing spree and the film is noted for its original storyline, graphic violence, and climactic, blood-soaked shoot-out finale set to the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1973 classic power ballad, "Free Bird".

3 FROM HELL is a 2019 horror film written and directed by Rob Zombie. It is the third installment of a trilogy including 2003's HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES and 2005's THE DEVIL'S REJECTS. The plot is centered around the three main antagonists of the previous films, now murderous escaped convicts confronted by law enforcement and vicious gangs, played by Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig, and introduces a new character, Foxy, played by Richard Brake. The film marks the long-awaited conclusion to Zombie's gory and original tale of the Firefly clan."