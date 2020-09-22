Run Starring Sarah Paulson Comes to Hulu This November

Horror is definitely becoming a popular genre with those at Hulu, creating the Into the Dark episodic horror mini-series, and more recently, Books of Blood coming to Hulu in the form of a movie starting next month. Now, a film (that was initially looking to be released theatrically) titled Run starring American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson is the newest project to make a shift to the streaming service starting November 20.

While it feels like it would be a perfect addition to their October/Halloween themed lineup, the film is currently set for a release date of November 20 on Hulu, with a newly released trailer spotlighting the mother-daughter tension. The film's premise states, "A home-schooled teenager who uses a wheelchair begins to suspect that her overprotective mother is keeping a dark, sinister secret from her."

The trailer for Run appears to create suspense surrounding the mother's real intentions and her daughters shifting perceptions, so this two-character driven story could be an interesting interpersonal plot that's already complicated without the addition of any horror anyways.

In addition, to run, Sarah Paulson has become a horror veteran herself for her roles in (most) seasons of American Horror Story, Glass, and more recently, the Netflix Ryan Murphy helmed period-piece Ratched which has already hit number 1 in several countries. Paulson is also set to return to the monumental 10th season of AHS later this year, where she launched her career as a diverse actor who can portray the terrors of horror effortlessly.



Paulson's daughter in Run is played by Kiera Allen, and is directed by Aneesh Chaganty, the critically acclaimed director behind Searching, one of the best horror-thrillers in recent years. Between Paulson's dedication to her genre roles and Chaganty's undeniable originality — Run is already one of Hulu's most anticipated releases of 2020.

Check out the trailer for the film above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!