The Housemaid Comes To PVOD And Digital Release Starting February 3

Following a very successful theatrical run grossing $300 million worldwide, The Housemaid is coming to PVOD and Digital on February 3rd.

Article Summary The Housemaid hits PVOD and digital platforms on February 3 after earning $300 million at the box office.

Lionsgate expands the film's reach following its standout theatrical run during a packed holiday season.

A sequel has already been confirmed by the studio, highlighting strong audience demand and success.

The Housemaid proved effective budgeting and targeting audiences can lead to major returns for studios.

Did you miss out seeing The Housemaid in theaters back in December? Well, Lionsgate is here to help because the film is coming to premium digital and premium video on demand starting on February 3rd, according to Deadline. Despite releasing during a very busy time of year where it could have easily gotten buried at the box office, The Housemaid proved that appealing to more specific audiences isn't a bad decision [if you keep your budgets out of the stupid range]. In this case, it's a worldwide box office of just over $300 million on a $35 million budget.

A sequel was confirmed at the beginning of January. Usually, we'd say this is the point where Lionsgate would do a victory lap at CinemaCon in a couple of months, but the studio is apparently skipping this year. While The Housemaid let the studio end on a high note, several big films underperformed, including Ballerina, so maybe stepping back isn't the worst idea.

The Housemaid: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Housemaid is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins and was released on December 19, 2025.

