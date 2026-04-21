Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Evil Dead Burn

Evil Dead Burn: Date Announcement Teaser Confirms July 2026 Release

Warner Bros. teased footage from Evil Dead Burn at CinemaCon, and according to this date announcement video, a trailer is coming soon, with a release date set for July 2026.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveiled a date announcement video for Evil Dead Burn, confirming a July 10, 2026 release.

CinemaCon featured the first Evil Dead Burn footage, generating buzz among horror fans and industry watchers.

A full trailer is set to drop soon, giving audiences their first real look at the latest Evil Dead installment.

Evil Dead Burn promises to deliver another intense, no-holds-barred chapter in the cult horror franchise.

Horror was all over CinemaCon last week, both directly and indirectly, depending on your definition of the genre. There is a lot coming from the horror genre these days, and even if there is something you might not be into, there is another horror film right around the corner that might appeal to you. The Evil Dead movies, and more specifically the modern ones, are very much a "these are either your thing or they are not" kind of thing, with very little wiggle room. They go hard, and while that is awesome for fans of that horror genre, some people just can't handle it. We saw some footage from Evil Dead Burn during the Warner Bros. presentation last week, and as someone who is not into this particular corner of horror, that was a whole lot of "absolutely not" from me.

It looks like fans won't have to wait too long to see footage from the film. Warner Bros. dropped a date announcement video today, featuring some footage, and revealed that not only is a trailer coming soon, but the film is getting a prime-time July 10, 2026, release date. Well, summer needs options for all movie fans, so studios need to keep horror fans fed as well.

Evil Dead Burn: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Nowhere to hide. 🔥 Evil Dead Burn only in theaters July 10. Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life… live on even in death.

Director: Sébastien Vaniček

Cast: Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, Greta Van Den Brink

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