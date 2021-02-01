Pandemic Thriller Safer At Home Trailer Debuts, Out On February 26th

Safer At Home is a new thriller coming out on February 26th, and the pandemic plays a large role in the story. The year is 2022, and the pandemic has entered a more deadlier stage. Still, in quarantine, a group of friends decides to have their Vegas trip together still by dropping ecstasy and Zooming each other. While on the drugs, something happens, and the film is sent in this whole other direction. Jocelyn Hudon, Emma Lahana, Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk, and Daniel Robaire star in the film, which is directed by Escape Room's Will Wernick. You can see the trailer for Safer At Home down below.

Safer At Home Synopsis & Poster

"Two years into the pandemic, a group of friends throw an online party with a night of games, drinking, and drugs. After taking an ecstasy pill, things go terribly wrong, and the safety of their home becomes more terrifying than the raging chaos outside. Safer At Homer stars Jocelyn Hudon, Emma Lahana, Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk, Daniel Robaire."

I was wondering how fast we would start seeing pandemic films, and it turns out pretty quickly. And this looks like it may be interesting! I hit play thinking some demon would be harassing them or something, but I like how the friends see this crime take place and how they wrestle around with what they witnessed. Never drop drugs on a Zoom call y'all. Safer At Home, starring Jocelyn Hudon, Emma Lahana, Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk, Daniel Robaire, is out in select theaters on February 26th, as well as digital and VOD.