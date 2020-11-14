Disney Sports Film Safety Has A Trailer, Film Hits Disney+ Dec. 11th

Safety is a new Disney film coming to Plus on December 11th. It stars Jay Reeves, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Corinne Foxx, Matthew Glave, Hunter Sansone, Amanda Warren, Miles Burris, Isaac Bell, Elijah Bell, and James Badge Dale. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, it tells the story of Clemson football safety Ray McElrathbey and the trials and struggles he went through while in college raising his 11-year-old brother. Safety is the latest inspirational sports film from the Mouse House, and it feels like it has been a while since we have gotten one. Check out the trailer and poster for Safety down below.

Safety Synopsis & Poster

"Safety is inspired by the empowering true story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson)."

Disney has a long tradition of sports films, and hopefully, this means they are getting back to it. Standouts before include Remember The Titans, Miracle, Angels in the Outfield, The Mighty Ducks franchise (yes, even part 3), The Kid, Cool Runnings, and even the Air Bud films. Will this be on that level? Who knows, we haven't seen it yet. But the story is fantastic, Hudlin is a great director, and hey, its Disney. Odds are, we will enjoy this. I just want to see more sports movies at this point, and if Disney wants to give them to me on Plus, so be it. Safety hits Disney+ on December 11th, fingers crossed that it is as special as we hope.