Scarface Remake Finds Director in Luca Guadagnino

Scarface is one step closer to returning to theaters. Luca Guadagnino has been tapped to direct the reimagining of the mega-popular film from 1983. That itself was a remake of the original movie from 1932, but nobody remembers that one, only the Brian De Palma film starring Al Pacino as drug kingpin Tony Montana. This new version of the film is to be set in Los Angeles. The script for this version of Scarface was written by Joel and Ethan Coen, from earlier scripts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio. Guadagnino recently found success directing the film Call Me By Your Name, which was nominated for a slew of Academy Awards. The news was reported by Variety.

Scarface Reimagined For A New Generation

The story of an immigrant coming to the US and starting a drug empire is dare I say more topical now than it has ever been. I was never a fan of the De Palma film to begin with, which I have taken a lot of heat for in my lifetime. So I do not see this as them stepping on sacred ground or anything of that. I see this as an opportunity to make a modern Scarface that people these days can relate to. I am not sure if you have noticed, but things in the US have been pretty insane for the last few years, the current situation adding to that.

Guadagnino is, in some ways, a perfect choice for this. Call Me By Your Name and his remake of Susperia have shown how far he has come as a filmmaker, and the personal stories he is able to portray on screen should pair well with this material. That he is working with a script from the Coen Brothers doesn't hurt either. This version of Scarface could be pretty special.