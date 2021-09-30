Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle that Black Widow Suit

It seems that the legal battle between Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Disney has come to a relatively quick end. At the end of July, Johansson filed a suit that said that Disney breached their contract with her when they released Black Widow as a PVOD offering. The back and forth between Johansson and Disney has been interesting to watch, and there was always a good chance that this thing was going to be settled behind closed doors, and it seems that it has. Everyone was just not expecting it to happen so fast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two parties have settled, and the "terms of the deal were not disclosed." There is a good chance we'll never find out what the settlement was.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," stated Johansson. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come." Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman added: "I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's Tower of Terror."

The Black Widow suit ignited an interesting discussion when it came to how stars were going to be compensated for movies that ended up with unplanned hybrid releases. There is a chance that a hybrid release could become something that happens more regularly down the line even after COVID numbers drop, so it is something that needs to be addressed. There were rumors that Jungle Cruise star Emily Blunt and Cruella star Emma Stone were also going to file, but that never happened, and both of the actresses signed onto sequels to their respective movies. Burning a bridge with Disney isn't just burning a bridge with one singular studio but also studios like Searchlight, who have been bringing in the Oscars in recent years. So it's not surprising that this has come to an end, but the fact that it's over so quickly is surprising.

Summary: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It was released on July 9, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.