Shang-Chi: Benedict Wong Teases His Involvement in MCU Film

One of the most exciting and perhaps biggest character reveals of Marvel Cinematic Universe in a trailer since the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) are the two in a cage match between Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong) in the one for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It's literally been 13 years since we last seen the villain from The Incredible Hulk (2008) with Edward Norton's only entry in the MCU as Bruce Banner/Hulk, which was later taken over by Ruffalo starting with The Avengers (2012). Wong, who's more frequent in his MCU appearances than his opponent since making his debut in 2016's Doctor Strange, spoke to SyFy Wire while promoting his upcoming film Nine Days for Sony Pictures that also has fellow MCU co-star Winston Duke (Black Panther about what little he could offer about his involvement in the upcoming Simu Liu-starred film.

How Benedict Wong Ended Up in Shang-Chi

"When Shang-Chi was happening, I was so pleased that it was happening, but I was a little kind of crestfallen I wasn't a part of it," Wong said. "And then the call [from Marvel Studios] came. And I was like, 'Yes!' You know, I'm super thrilled, and then to be sat at a table of Asian excellence, it was amazing. And I'm a big fan of all of those artists. Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love) is a massive idol of mine. So it's been constant surprises, that's what [the role of Wong] gives me."

Wong's made the most of his time in the MCU helping the Sorcerer Supreme during the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019). He'll keep busy in Phase IV not only appearing in the upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film, but he also just wrapped the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, currently in post-production along with star Benedict Cumberbatch. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes to theaters on September 3.

