Doctor Strange 2 Writer on a Post-Avengers Sorcerer Supreme

Somewhere in the Multiverse, there's a world where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released. Just… unfortunately not our own.

After the massive adrenaline shot from Marvel's WandaVision, there was a lot to look forward to. We were supposed to be getting the Doctor Strange sequel shortly after the mini-series wrapped (pre-pandemic life, right?), with the Scarlet Witch and Sorcerer Supreme getting to really interact about their connection to power. In a new interview at Syfy Wire, the head writer and executive producer of Loki, Michael Waldron (who is also on-hand for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), offered as much as he could about the sequel.

The Loki creative tells the publication to expect, "All the cool sci-fi and fantasy stuff you can do with Doctor Strange. 'How can you go deeper into the character of Stephen Strange?' This is a guy who's been through a lot in the last several years. What effect does that have on somebody so powerful? That's exciting. And beyond all that, he's just a great adventurer — a great adventure hero you just like to watch kick ass."

There is a general hype behind a Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange project as-is; however, the superhero title also happens to be directed by the incredible Sam Raimi. Raimi has earned a notable reputation for his work in films like Spider-Man, Evil Dead, and Drag Me to Hell, so this next film has the potential to add another epic title to his filmography.

When referencing working with Raimi in the same interview, Waldron notes, "It's a thrill ride. It's a thrill ride with heart like you'd expect from a Sam Raimi superhero movie. Sam's a genius, and the way he moves the camera is really exciting, and he's not afraid to take chances. I think it's gonna be a really cool experience for everybody."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.