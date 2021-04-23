Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Talks Film's "Horror Show Vibe"

Not too far removed from her starring role on the Disney+ limited series WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen offered a little something for fans those looking forward to the next chapter of the Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Speaking with Glamour, the actress offered her blunt assessment on the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch-starred sequel directed by Sam Raimi. "It's a bonkers movie; they're definitely going for that horror show vibe."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Bonkers Like Which Sam Raimi Film?

Some could argue WandaVision was "bonkers" with the direction from creator Jac Shaeffer and Matt Shankman in a refreshing way deviating from the traditional MCU storytelling structure. Then again, when we think "bonkers" in a Raimi way, there's plenty left to the imagination given the way if he leans more say Evil Dead (1981) than Spider-Man (2002). Obviously, Marvel Studios won't greenlight an R-rated film outside of Deadpool, so perhaps we can expect bonkers like the Liam Neeson-starred superhero classic Darkman (1990), which is probably considered PG-13 by today's standards, or the Alison Lohman-starred PG-13 horror film Drag Me to Hell?

Given the conclusion of WandaVision, it's obvious the Darkhold grimoire will play a factor in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel and with Wanda Maximoff's anticipated newfound powers, not to mention that the Disney+ series' villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) revealed how the Scarlett Witch's powers are greater than that of the Sorcerer Supreme, the title already claimed by Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) himself. How "bonkers" do you think this goes? Would the world of Evil Dead exist in Marvel canon, and we see deadites? Demonic laughs from random dead animals? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, is slated to hit theatres on March 23 2022.