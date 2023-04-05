Shang-Chi Star Discusses Sequel Excitement and Character Changes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is promising more action and depth for his character in the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Marvel is undergoing many internal changes at the moment (to say the least) after a few less-than-stellar releases that have been underwhelming to critics and moviegoers. Because of the notion that fans are not willing to become as invested in recent titles, we can expect that several successful pre-existing releases will be revisited in order to return the MCU to its former, beloved state.

One of those more popular titles in the mix is Marvel's popular film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which managed to more than double its budget (excluding marketing expenses). With a sequel film confirmed to be in development by the end of 2021, fans are rather eager to see how the hugely powerful character will be incorporated into the bigger picture. According to the actor behind the titular character, it could be quite satisfying.

Giving Shaun More Depth and Action in Marvel's Upcoming Shang-Chi Sequel

When asked about what can be expected with a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, its leading actor Simu Liu recently told Collider, "Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed. It feels like we've established a world, and there's just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we've spent so much time ideating on and thinking about. And then, we're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things."

Liu then goes on to conclude, "We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him. That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything."

The sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings doesn't have a release date just yet but stay tuned for more as it's discussed in the months to come.