Dylan O'Brien Says Flashback Film Marked a Turning Point

The 29-year-old actor Dylan O'Brien has accomplished a strong lineup of work in his decade of acting, and his recent film Love and Monsters was another welcome addition.

With a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 93rd Academy Awards, it's safe to say that the O'Brien-led project is considered a hit (despite the pandemic release shift.) The actor initially gained attention for his role as Stiles in the lengthy MTV hit series Teen Wolf before moving on to a career in film. The actor most notably moved on to lead the popular YA Maze Runner franchise based on the series of books and is just $50 million shy of earning a massive $1 billion in the box office.

Just after the last chapter of Maze Runner (titled Maze Runner: The Death Cure), O'Brien landed himself a role in the Christopher MacBride film Flashback, which the actor recently cited as a big turning point in his career. In a conversation with NME, O'Brien states, "I felt like I was in this transitional phase of my life that was, you know, sort of close to a quarter-life crisis type thing. For whatever reason, it was like me, and this script were meant to be. I remember reading it and thinking: 'I am this guy right now.'"

The article notes that he avoided going into too much detail, but that he later added, "I was simultaneously so fulfilled and happy about these, like, otherworldly and surreal things that I had experienced in terms of where my career had brought me. I had all this confidence and fulfillment and beautiful people [in my life] – such amazing things to experience at a young age. But at the same time, there were a lot of things in my personal life that were unchecked and sort of neglected for a while."

Thanks to talent, an increased level of maturity, and self-awareness, it seems likely that the actor is just getting started.