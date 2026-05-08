Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Kaitlyn Booth, Movies, Review | Tagged: The Sheep Detectives

The Sheep Detectives Review: Kind of Like Knives Out with Sheep

The Sheep Detectives is one of those movies that has zero business being as good as it is.

Article Summary The Sheep Detectives review: this animated mystery delivers a surprisingly strong whodunit wrapped in a sweet family film.

The Sheep Detectives works because its Agatha Christie-style mystery is clever, engaging, and genuinely fun to unravel.

Craig Mazin, Kyle Balda, and a strong cast elevate The Sheep Detectives beyond its silly premise with real heart.

The Sheep Detectives is a little long and not flawless, but its darker emotional beats and mystery make it worth seeing.

The Sheep Detectives is a perfect example of how good writing, directing, and acting can make any concept, no matter how silly-sounding, come together beautifully.

Director: Kyle Balda

Summary: Every night a shepherd reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it.

When you see the title for The Sheep Detectives or any of the posters or images, you're going to think there is no possible way this movie can be good. The concept sounds like something that might be all right at best, but a good film? There's no way. Then you watch some footage and you realize just how cute all of it is. Then you watch the entire film and you realize that, fundamentally, this is a good whodunit first and a very sweet little film next and that is wild.

When Teen Titans Go! To The Movies came out, we referred to it as the first deconstruction of the superhero genre for an entire generation of families. It's Deadpool without the violence and the swearing in terms of commentary and it is, at its core, a good superhero movie first. The Bad Guys is like the first heist film for an entire generation of families. Ocean's Eleven only with talking animals and animation, but at its core, it's a good heist film. The Sheep Detectives is basically Knives Out or an Agatha Christie-style whodunit for, once again, an entire generation of families. That whodunit aspect working as well as it does is a primary reason the film works.

Mystery writing is not easy, and mystery writing when you're writing within the confines of a concept like this is even more wild, yet Craig Maizen was more than up to the challenge. Then again, this is what happens when you bring on the writer of one of the best mini series of the last decade, Chernobyl. Then you bring on director Kyle Balda whose been running around working on some of the best animated films of the last couple of years, plus you bring on a truly impressive cast for both voices and in person, and it all just works.

The Sheep Detectives is going to be defined by its silly moments, but the film goes so much harder than you would expect. Or maybe you will expect it since this is a murder we're trying to solve over here. When you least expect it, the movie swings pretty hard into some dark places. It's not the kind of dark that kids couldn't handle, and it's presented in an excellent way, but there are moments that will hit you a lot harder than you're expecting. The youngest in the audience might get a bit antsy during those moments as kids often do with big emotions, but these moments don't overstay their welcome, and they also feel so earned when they come around.

This is not a perfect film by any stretch of the imagination. There are some wonky moments with the sheep in terms of special effects. The clues for the eventual mystery are all laid out in the way you would expect, but there are a few leaps that most people wouldn't ever make. A really good mystery is one that the audience could conceivably solve themselves. Could the audience get there with this one? Yes, but probably not with enough evidence for an arrest.

It also runs a little long, but it's not a deal-breaker in terms of pacing or structure. It's an hour and fifty minutes, and maybe a couple of fewer minutes could have helped keep things moving along. We've seen way worse from plenty of other movies, though.

What really kneecaps The Sheep Detectives is how hard a sell it is. Amazon MGM Studios has done an admirable job of trying to make this movie look as good as it is, but this could easily be one of those films that sinks even with all of the positive reviews. The title works for the movie, but the title is also the thing that could make people leery about checking this one out in theaters.

The Sheep Detectives is one of those movies that has zero business being as good as it is. For fans of classic mysteries, there is plenty to like here, and it doesn't take itself too seriously until it does. There isn't a sarcastic wink or a tongue-in-cheek from a single person involved with this film. Not one person showed up to this film thinking they were making something beneath them and that kind of passion is one that elevates good movies into great ones.

The Sheep Detectives Review by Kaitlyn Booth 8.5 / 10 The Sheep Detectives is a perfect example of how good writing, directing, and acting can make any concept, no matter how silly-sounding, come together beautifully.

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