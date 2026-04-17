Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Tickets on Sale, 7 Posters, New TV Spots

Tickets for Star Wars return to theaters, The Mandalorian and Grogu, are officially on sale. We also got seven new posters and TV spots.

Article Summary Tickets for The Mandalorian and Grogu are now on sale following a buzzworthy CinemaCon preview event.

Seven new exclusive posters have been unveiled alongside themed ticket bundles and collectible items.

Several fresh TV spots highlight action-packed scenes and tease what’s to come in the new Star Wars film.

Box office expectations remain uncertain as excitement builds for Star Wars’ return to theaters.

We learned this during the CinemaCon presentation last night, but tickets to Star Wars big return to the big screen have officially gone on sale. We saw a decent portion of the opening scenes of The Mandalorian and Grogu last night along with the premiere of the final trailer just before the rest of you did and that tickets wouldbe going on sale today. They have and we're going to have a much better idea of what the box office for this film is going to look like once the early numbers start to roll in. It's still extremely unclear just how excited people are for this film.

The reactions in the room at CinemaCon seemed pretty positive overall, but The Mandalorian and Grogu is still such a weird movie for Star Wars to come back to the big screen with. There's nothing wrong with what is essentially a TV movie and maybe they thought this was more a sure thing after people weren't as into the last big screen Star Wars film, but who knows. We got a pile of posters with the ticket sales going up and there are a couple of bundles to choose from as well including one that comes with concept art, another that has glassware from Fandango and a two collector card pack from AMC Theatres.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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