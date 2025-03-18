Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Warner Bros. Has Released Another Poster For Sinners

Warner Bros. has released yet another poster for Ryan Coogler's new film, Sinners, which will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils a new poster for Sinners, sporting a striking blood-red sunset theme.

Ryan Coogler, of Black Panther fame, directs Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role.

Sinners follows twin brothers returning to their hometown, encountering new sinister threats.

The film debuts in cinemas nationwide on April 18, 2025, promising a chilling cinematic experience.

Warner Bros. has continued its utterly baffling marketing run for Sinners, a movie that looks like it rules, and they are doing a very weird job of promoting it. The studio, in general, is in a weird place right now. It's coming off Mickey 17 underperforming at the box office, and this weekend, The Alto Knights comes out, which most people might not even know because they have done so little marketing for it. Sinners is getting a little more love, but they are also marketing it like they have no idea what they have. The first teaser was very good, but the official trailer seemed to give away major plot points. We saw them do the same thing to Companion earlier this week. So, there are just baffling decisions all around for a movie that looks like it should be an easy home run. Warner Bros. dropped a new poster today, and they are continuing to lean into that blood, sunset dynamic, which is fine. At least it's not orange and blue.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home." Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

