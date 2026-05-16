Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: jason momoa, lobo, supergirl

Supergirl: This Lobo International Character Poster Is Fine

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have released a new international Lobo character poster, and...it's fine. As we saw the other day, it could be worse.

Article Summary Warner Bros. and DC Studios have released a new Supergirl international character poster spotlighting Jason Momoa's Lobo.

The Supergirl Lobo poster lands better than the earlier international one, which drew attention for its rough design.

The close-up Supergirl character poster gives Lobo a clearer introduction for moviegoers less familiar with the DC antihero.

Supergirl opens in theaters and IMAX on June 26, 2026, with Craig Gillespie directing Milly Alcock's DC debut.

The other day, we got subjected to an absolutely awful Supergirl international poster. There were so many things about it that didn't work, from the empty space to the weird Photoshop lines to the fact that no one was even lit the same way. Superhero posters aren't always great, but this one was pretty terrible, and that's saying something. So when we say the bar is so low you could stub your toe on it, that isn't an exaggeration. Even by that standard, this new Lobo international character poster is all right. It's about what you expect from a character poster for a movie like this. The close-up will help people who might be unfamiliar with this character, which is likely many people. Lobo is a bit more of a deep cut compared to the last time Jason Momoa was in the DC universe.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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