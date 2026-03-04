Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: hoppers

Settle In For 10 Hours Of Nature Ambiance Thanks To Pixar's Hoppers

Looking for some new background noise while working or sleeping? Pixar's Hoppers has got you covered with a 10-hour video showing off nature's ambiance in the glade.

The new video features mock wildlife camera footage starring characters from Hoppers in their glade habitat.

Early reviews for Hoppers are positive, boosting hopes for an original Pixar box office hit.

The ambiance video cleverly changes backgrounds, including appearances from Tom the Lizard and other characters.

The early reviews for Hoppers are in, and things are looking very positive for one of Pixar's weirdest movies so far. Hopefully, this one connects with audiences because we need an original Pixar story that does well at the box office right out of the gate, since apparently, the slow burn that Elemental had wasn't good enough. Either way, we have some new content for you to check out: a ten-hour mock wildlife camera showing off some nature ambiance for you to enjoy, featuring the characters from Hoppers. A friend of mine did some strategic scrolling and said that Tom the Lizard does make a few appearances, so it's one of those videos where the background to the background does change. So if you're looking for something new to sleep to or some new background noise while you work, Pixar and Hoppers have got the hook-up.

Hoppers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hoppers is the new animated comedy adventure that introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.

Hoppers features the voice of Bobby Moynihan as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals. Jon Hamm voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can't control: Mabel.

Hoppers also features the voices of Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard), along with previously announced voice cast members Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (KingGeorge) and Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry).

Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears), produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Incredibles 2), and features an original score by composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok). The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.

