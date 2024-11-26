Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: 'Casting Shadow' Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, highlighting how Keanu Reeves got cast as Shadow.

No one should be surprised to learn that Keanu Reeves is not phoning it in when it comes to voicing Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The character is beloved by fans, so it would be tough to get someone to make some of them happy. This could be one of those rare times when fans are all more or less pleased with a casting choice made by a movie studio. It's always fun to see Reeves bringing his signature voice and dialect to roles; you might know it's him like we know that Idris Elba is voicing Knuckles. Sometimes, these massive movie stars do a pretty good job making the jump to voice acting. This isn't Reeves's first voice acting job by a long shot, but this movie will be massive, and you know people will be clamoring for more of Reeves as Sonic the same way they were clamoring for more of Elba as Knuckles. We got a pretty decent show out of that, so who knows what the future holds here. For now, Paramount is continuing the marketing push for the movie, and we got a behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on Reeves's casting.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

