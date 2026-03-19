Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: kathryn newton, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: Kathryn Newton Really Liked Being Handcuffed to Samara

Kathryn Newton details what it was like to film handcuffed to her Ready or Not 2: Here I Come costar Samara Weaving (hint: "I really liked it [but] not in a weird way).

Article Summary Kathryn Newton shares what it was like filming handcuffed to Samara Weaving in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

The actresses used real handcuffs on set for much of the movie, though there were rubber ones used sparingly

Newton describes how being paired with Weaving deepened their on-screen sisterly bond and dynamic

Exclusive interview snippets tease more insight from Newton and other cast and creators later this week

When the families of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come meant "double or nothing," they meant it, and that also applied to what Grace (Samara Weaving) and Faith (Kathryn Newton) have to go through to survive. One of the ways they make things harder is by quite literally forcing Faith to become "dead weight" and handcuffing the sisters together. It means the two actresses are also attached for a decent part of the early runtime, and when we got the chance to speak to Newton late last month, we asked her about being cuffed to Weaving and whether those were real cuffs or props.

"No, they were real, they were real handcuffs," Newton replied. "There was a guy whose job was to lock us in and take us out. And on a couple of things, when it was really wide, we could use rubber ones. But when they were really real, they weren't like magic handcuffs that her and I could take off by our own volition. And I really enjoyed being handcuffed to her.

"I really liked it," Newton continued and then briefly paused to clarify. "Yeah, I mean, not in a weird way, but I would have been following her around on set anyway, like 'Where's Sam? Where's she sitting? Okay, I'm gonna pull up a stool right next to her.' And it just, I think, led to that dynamic of a sister bond because I really did just wanna be around her all the time, and I ended up copying her in so many different things."

One of the things that really made Ready or Not 2 work was the relationship between Faith and Grace, where, even though they were estranged, the dynamic felt incredibly realistic and natural for two people separated by circumstance.

Look for more from our interview with Newton later this week, along with interviews with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

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