Sony Pictures Dates Two Unknown Marvel Movies for 2023

Sony Pictures is flying pretty high right now. The early reviews for Ghostbusters: Afterlife have been highly positive, and it looks like that is going to be a hit. Venom: Let There Be Carnage wasn't exactly a critical smash, but it was a lot better than the first one, and it has done really well at the box office for the last three weeks as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably going to be one of the biggest movies of 2021 when it comes out in December, so it really isn't a surprise that Sony is securing dates for other Marvel movies that they have in production. According to /Film, Sony has dated two Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe projects for June 23, 2023, and October 6, 2023. Kraven the Hunter is already dated for January 13, 2023, and Morbius is still hanging onto its January 28, 2022 slot.

So what are these movies going to be? October 6 is going to be Venom 3. Tom Hardy has already said he wants to do a third one and has talked to Sony about doing a third one. For the second time, they have managed to get great box office returns putting a Venom movie in October. As for that other one? Well, the Olivia Wilde directed movie would be a good one to get out sooner rather than later. Not a single Sony Marvel movie has been directed by a woman so far, so that's really something they need to take care of. Also, there are rumors that it's going to be a Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew movie, and Jessica is fantastic and should have been on the big screen years ago. Sony will probably announce what is going to take those release dates in the first half of 2022. Maybe after Morbius comes out, and we see how that does critically and commercially.

