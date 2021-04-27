Disney Debuts Soul Short Film 22 Vs. Earth Trailer & Poster

Soul won two Academy Awards at this past Sunday's awards ceremony, Best Animated Feature and Best Score, and this Friday, a new animated short, 22 Vs. Earth will debut on Disney+. Tina Fey returns to voice 22, and Soul editor Kevin Nolting is the director of the short." While making Soul, we talked about the why of a new soul not wanting to live on Earth, but it didn't ultimately belong in that movie," said Nolting, "22 vs. Earth was a chance to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about why 22 was so cynical. As a fairly cynical person myself, it felt like perfect material." he recently told The Hollywood Reporter. You can see a clip from the Soul short down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 22 vs. Earth First Look | Pixar (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJUnC2j9rgo)

Any Return To The Soul Universe Is A Welcome One

"Set before the events of Disney and Pixar's Oscar®-winning feature film "Soul," 22 refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of 5 other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts' activities lead to unexpected results, 22's subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life."

I am all for this, as Soul was the best film I saw last year and one of the best efforts out of Pixar in its illustrious history. That is high praise, I know, but the film just came so far out of left field for me; the story floored my entire family and how deeply it affected us. This short sounds more on the silly side, but more time with the Soul characters can only be a good thing. 22 Vs. Earth is on Disney+ April 30th. If it is half as good as the other Pixar shorts on there, we are in for a treat.