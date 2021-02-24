Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Trolls Fans on Title, Cameo Rumors

When current Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland isn't trolling fans with a fake title card for his third entry, he's entertained himself with the rumors from the Internet. While promoting his latest film Cherry marking his first non-MCU collaboration with The Russos on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor opened up on one of those said rumors. When the host asked Holland about his predecessors in Tobey Maguire from the Sam Raimi trilogy and Andrew Garfield from Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man films, he responded, "It would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me," laughed Holland, clarifying that he's obviously read the script from beginning to end.

Jon Watts, who directed Holland's previous franchise films in Homecoming (2017) and Far from Home (2019), returns for the third untitled entry. The title Holland teased on Instagram was Spider-Man: Phone Home, keeping up with the home theme along with the tongue-in-cheek reference to Steven Spielberg's ET (1982). Among the commenters, his co-star Zendaya, who plays MJ in the franchise, writing, "What the hell." One reveal Holland gave fans is his brother Harry Holland will make a cameo in the third film. "We kind of had this idea that in every film I would be in, Harry would reprise his role as the shaker kid," Holland said. "So he is back again in his own sort of, MCU Cinematic Universe as the ecstasy dealing shaker kid."

The third Spider-Man features the return of previous villains from the Raimi and Webb films like Doc Ock and Electro with Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, reprising their respective roles. As previously revealed in the end credits of Far from Home, J.K. Simmons will also return as J. Jonah Jameson originally from the Raimi films, but reimagined for the MCU era with the strictly digital and no longer a print publication Daily Bugle. The tentative release date for the next MCU Spider-Man is set for December 17. Cherry is available to stream on AppleTV+ on March 12.

