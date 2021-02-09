Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Denies Andrew Garfield, Toby Maguire Rumors

The casting announcements for the third Tom Holland starring Spider-Man movie have been interesting, to say the least. It very much looks like they are going to do their own version of Spider-Verse, and considering what we know about the next Doctor Strange movie, that wouldn't be that surprising. They have already brought back two villains from the previous versions of Spider-Man for Spider-Man 3, so it stood to reason that they would probably bring back the heroes from those movies as well. That was the last rumor that we heard anyway, but it sounds like it might not be the case. Tom Holland recently did a long interview with Esquire, and he revealed that Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire were not making an appearance in the new movie.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film," he says firmly. "Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It'll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we've been making."

While the interview goes out of its way to say that it sounds like Holland isn't lying, it should be noted that Marvel knows to play their cards close to the chest when it comes to Holland. He has spoiled movies in the past and even admits that "I honestly have no idea what this film is about, and I'm eight weeks into shooting it," and he's probably only slightly kidding about that. Holland went on to cite the fact that he thought he was shooting a wedding and not a funeral in Avengers: Endgame.

"They do it all the time," he says. "In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.'s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I'm 100 percent sure that they're still tricking me."

Spider-Man 3 will be directed by Jon Watts, is currently shooting, and has a December 17, 2021 release date, but with COVID-19 throwing a wrench into pretty much everything, that could change.