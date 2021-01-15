Watch Tom Holland Slowly Spiral in the First Trailer for Cherry

Apple TV is getting ready to jump on the hybrid release model when it comes to movies with Cherry. They are giving this movie a theatrical release before bringing it to streaming. One of the things it promises it is showing off the acting range of star Tom Holland as his character goes through so many different walks of life that he becomes a bunch of very different people. The story is interesting, and it's directed by Anthony and Joe Russo coming off back to back Marvel movies. Apple TV released the first trailer, which shows off a bit more of the story, and lets everyone know exactly what they are in for.

Cherry Official Summary and Poster

""Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, "Cherry" features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Cherry" is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection."

A lot has been made about the different versions of the same character that Holland is playing in Cherry. He is an incredibly gifted dramatic actor when given the right material. He managed to break all of our hearts with the simple line of "I don't feel so good, Mr. Stark." Is Cherry going to be the movie that really lets a mainstream audience see what Holland is capable of and push him into the awards season? We'll have to see.

Cherry, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. It will premiere in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.