Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 3 is "Something Very Special"

Spider-Man 3 is currently in progress, and as one of the most highly-anticipated Marvel films, we're taking it all in. There's plenty of magnificent rumors and reports surrounding various incarnations of Spider-Man getting to enter the fold with Tom Holland for the next installment — and we all know that Holland understandably has a difficult time keeping things to himself.

In a new interview with Collider, the Spider-Man star was asked about this particular film. He admits, "Well, unfortunately, I had to read it in sections because there is an element of figuring it out as we go on this one, as there is with most of these big movies, but it is fantastic. It's easily the most ambitious standalone superhero film I've ever been a part of."

Obviously, referring to the film as the most ambitious standalone film says something about the cast and crew rising to the challenge to deliver something unique and game-changing for the character who remains a cross-owned property between Marvel and Sony. Holland goes on to explain his excitement, adding, "It's incredibly exciting, it's funny, it's emotional, it's everything that you'd want in a superhero film. I'm loving it. I mean, I've loved all of them, but I've never had as much fun as I have on this one. Being with Jacob [Batalon] and Zendaya again, being with Jon Watts again, with Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and all those guys, it's just like a family. We're having a great time, and we're really, really making something very special."

After a brief hiatus, Marvel is really amping up their next wave of content with titles like Wandavision, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, so bringing a multiverse obstacle to Spider-Man only emphasizes the theories surrounding the expansion of characters in the near future.

Are you excited to see where Spider-Man 3 takes the franchise next?