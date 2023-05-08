Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – 4 New Posters, Tickets On Sale Tickets are now on sale for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the best superhero movies of all time [don't @ me].

It's time to re-enter the Spider-Verse because tickets for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are now on sale. While there are a lot of movies coming into this summer with big expectations and a lot of baggage, no one's shoes to fill might be bigger than this one. The first one is up there as one of the best-animated movies of all time and might be the best superhero movie of all time [don't @ me]. However, all signs are pointing that this sequel is in good hands, and all of the footage looks extremely promising. Now that tickets are on sale, that means we have a bunch of new posters, including new offerings from IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and more. There was also a TV spot that was posted a few days ago that focused on the legacy of this character on the big screen and played into the joke that you know they'll be making in this movie at least once.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.