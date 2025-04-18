Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: hailee steinfeld, spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Star Says "Trust The Process"

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Gwen in the film, says you need to "trust the process."

Article Summary Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially delayed and then removed from the schedule entirely in 2023.

Hailee Steinfeld emphasizes the need to "trust the process" despite the film's bumpy journey to completion.

The film, directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, is now set for release on June 4, 2027.

Set immediately after Across the Spider-Verse, Miles is on the run as Spider-People unite for a new adventure.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has had a bit of a rocky road making it to the big screen. It was initially supposed to follow the release of Across the Spider-Verse by a year, which made sense; the last movie ended on a pretty massive cliffhanger, but events in the industry got in the way. The film was delayed, and by July 2023, it was removed from the schedule entirely without much in the way of updates. However, at CinemaCon earlier this month, we finally got some pictures, they screened a little footage, and we got a new release date of June 4, 2027. All of these delays have made people think the absolute worst was happening behind the scenes and that the film was doomed, but the people actually working on it have been doing their best to get away from the narrative. Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Gwen in the film, spoke to MTV (via Deadline) and was asked about the film.

"We're well into that thing," she said, "You've gotta trust the process. If there's one thing I've learned with that — it's that. You put it in their hands and you're gonna end up with something masterful. So just gotta go with it."

We don't have any plot details yet. Aside from that, it starts immediately after the events of Across the Spider-Verse with Miles on the run, and the rag-tag group of Spider-People we saw assembled at the end of the film with Gwen might not be enough. So, while the film is still two years away, we have at least another release date, which is more than we had a few days ago. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 4, 2027.

