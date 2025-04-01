Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse – 5 New Images Released

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally got a release date, and it's over two years away, but Sony released five new images.

Article Summary Sony reveals Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date as June 4, 2027, at CinemaCon.

Five new images unveiled to whet fans' appetites during the long wait for the film.

Film picks up with Miles on the run after Across the Spider-Verse's events.

Directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by Lord, Miller, and Callaham.

After months of speculation about when the next film would be released, Sony Pictures finally revealed the release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse . During its CinemaCon presentation, the studio showed off a little footage while teasing that they are once again reshaping and reimagining what it means to animate a film. They didn't want to half-ass a big finale, or at least that justifies the long wait between films. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 4, 2027, and those who weren't at CinemaCon released five images to make the long wait a little more bearable.

We don't have any plot details yet. Aside from that, it starts immediately after the events of Across the Spider-Verse with Miles on the run, and the rag-tag group of Spider-People we saw assembled at the end of the film with Gwen might not be enough. So, while the film is still two years away, we have at least another release date, which is more than we had a few days ago. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!