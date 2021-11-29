Spider-Man: No Way Home – New Posters as Tickets Go On Sale

Last night, tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home went on sale, and a bunch of you lost your damn minds. I know it's been a while since we've all rushed to buy tickets the day that they go on sale, but you do remember that if a theater sells out of a showing, they can just add more, right? If you want to see it Thursday night and your current showings are sold out, it's a pretty good chance that the theater is going to add more because there is clearly a demand. They could have an entire theater with nothing but Spider-Man showings if that is the demand. So no need to panic or pay insane prices on eBay if you didn't get your tickets; it's going to be fine, we promise. We do have new art and posters to go along with the tickets going on sale. Some of these were released over the holiday weekend, and some were released today. So far, Sony doesn't appear to have dropped any more footage, but that will probably change very soon.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.