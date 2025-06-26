Posted in: Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: superman

Superman Looks Ready to Go "John Wick" on Lex Luthor: Sneak Peek

In the following clip from DC Studios' Superman, The Man of Steel pays Lex Luthor an unfriendly visit - and it involves Krypto...

As we inch closer to the premiere of writer and director James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman next month, Gunn and the cast have been making the press rounds around the world to get the word out about the "Summer of Superman." Checking in with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Corenswet and Hoult's one-on-one with guest host Diego Luna covered a wide range of topics, from their respective starts in acting and both of them auditioning to be The Man of Steel to what it was like working with Gunn and Krypto. But before things get started, a sneak peek at the film was shown, where it seems that Lex Luthor (Hoult) has taken Krypto the Superdog – and let's just say that Superman (Corenswet) is really close to getting "John Wick" angry about it all…

Here's a look at Corenswet and Hoult's interview, with the clip from DC Studios' Superman kicking things off:

Here's a look back at a recent teaser for DC Studios' Superman that was released earlier today, followed by the trailer that was released when ticket sales got underway and some previously released looks at the feature film:

DC Studios: James Gunn Done with Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Near the end of November, Gunn responded on social media for being accused of "overlooking origin stories" while also calling out DC Studios for focusing on "niche characters to headline their own movies like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing" and not focusing enough on characters they believe are better suited to attract a "general audience." When DC Studios' "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters' was unveiled in 2023, we learned that a Swamp Thing film was planned (with James Mangold attached). Recently, rumblings have gotten louder that director Luca Guadagnino (Queer) was set for a Sgt. Rock film. And let's not forget the upcoming Mike Flanagan-penned Clayface movie that was recently given a green light.

In terms of superhero origin stories, Gunn isn't looking to tell Batman's and Superman's respective backstories again because we've been down that road many times before ("I'm not telling Batman and Superman's origin stories again because everyone knows them"). But in terms of Swamp Thing not being deserving enough for his own film, Gunn wasn't having any of it. "Don't put Swamp Thing in the corner. That's a project in development we've actually announced, and he's an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," Gunn added.

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet ("Twisters," "Hollywood") in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (the "X-Men" movies, "Juror #2") as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi ("For All Mankind"), Anthony Carrigan ("Barry," "Gotham"), Nathan Fillion (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "The Suicide Squad"), Isabela Merced ("Alien Romulus"), Skyler Gisondo ("Licorice Pizza," "Booksmart"), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría ("The Moodys"), Wendell Pierce ("Selma," "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"), Alan Tudyk ("Andor"), Pruitt Taylor Vince ("Bird Box"), and Neva Howell ("Greedy People").

DC Studios' Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the "IT" films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

