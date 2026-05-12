Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: sebastian stan, The Batman Part II

Sebastian Stan Says The Batman: Part II "Will Be A Challenge"

Marvel Cinematic Universe MVP Sebastian Stan says The Batman: Part II will be "a challenge, like everything else," and he feels "like it's a really ambitious movie."

Article Summary Sebastian Stan calls The Batman: Part II a challenge and says Matt Reeves’ ambitious sequel could surprise audiences.

Stan’s Deadline interview appears to further confirm he is playing Harvey Dent, setting up a major DC role.

The actor also reflects on why Batman and Spider-Man endure, praising superhero stories for resonating with young fans.

The Batman: Part II has faced years of delays, but script progress and a current October 7, 2027 release date remain in place.

The Batman: Part II is finally filming, and while the comic book secrecy hasn't gone anywhere, some of the cast are starting to talk about the movie at least in vague terms. One of the new cast members is Marvel Cinematic Universe MVP Sebastian Stan. Stan has been part of the MCU since the beginning and has watched the franchise bloom into what it is today. He's also taken on a lot of independent and award-worthy roles, living the actor's dream of using the big franchise blockbusters to keep the lights on and using everything else as a bonus. Stan is at the Cannes Film Festival for Fjord, but Deadline ran a cover story about him, and it appears to be another confirmation that he is playing Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face.

"[The Batman: Part II will be] a challenge, like everything else," Stan said of the role. "I feel like it's a really ambitious movie, and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I'm so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he's been one of my favorites for a long, long time — I really think it's going to blow people away. It's going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too."

As previously stated, Stan has been boots on the ground with the MCU since phase one and has nothing but good things to say about comic book movies as the years have gone on. While some actors have grown disillusioned with the influx of superhero films, Stan has remained positive about the genre. He's becoming one of the few who are working in both Marvel and DC with his casting in The Batman: Part II.

"Obviously, there's a reason why Batman's been recurring for so many years, and why so many kids love Spider-Man," Stan asked when asked about the longevity of these franchises and characters. "When you're thinking of, honestly, just anything positive for young men. If you're a teenager and you're growing up and you're watching that, it's about a kid being odd and figuring his way into things. And it works in very subtle ways."

Stan is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear just how many more times Bucky will appear in the Marvel Universe. He's taken on a role similar to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, in that he kind of pops up for brief periods. If that is how Marvel plans to continue using him post-Secret Wars, Stan could continue to pop in and out of Marvel for a while. As for The Batman: Part II, villains in the Batman universe are either one-and-done or they have plot armor so thick that nothing kills them in the end. So it could honestly go either way with his portrayal of Harvey Dent.

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we saw movement that would normally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

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