The Accountant Director Already Has Plans for a Third Film

Ahead of the release of The Accountant 2, the film's director is revealing that he's always had plans to develop a trilogy.

In 2016, The Accountant hit theaters, earning over $150 million on a budget of just over $40 million with generally mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. And when it was eventually announced that it would be getting a sequel, many assumed that meant within a few years. Which then turned into a lengthy eight-year gap between films. Now, the director behind The Accountant franchise is revealing that there's always been a three-film story planned, which is likely still happening if everything works out as planned. However, we can only assume the sequel's box office turnout and reception will impact these plans (good or bad), so we'll have to wait and see next month.

During a conversation with Collider, The Accountant 2 director, Gavin O'Connor admitted that a third film is still being planned. The filmmaker notes, "There's always been three [films]. Since post-production, since I started editing the first one. I didn't know [Bill Dubuque]. We met on the first movie. I got the script from Lynette Howell Taylor, and then from the script that I initially got, I started working with Bill. I think any filmmaker's going to do it. You get a script, you respond to it. How does it affect you personally? But then you keep climbing inside of it. It becomes your own aesthetic and sensibility."

The Accountant 2 Plot Summary, Cast, and Release Date

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried. The film, directed by Gavin O'Connor, stars Affleck, Bernthal, Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons. The film will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025.

It's defintiely a little premature to confirm another installment without knowing how the franchise lands with audiences after eight years… But do you think that there's enough gas in the tank for The Accountant to earn a trilogy? Share your opinions in the comments below.

