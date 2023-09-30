Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, film, hunger games, lionsgate, the hunger games

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Director on Future Franchise Films

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes director is opening up about the future of the franchise and the film he hopes to make.

After several successful Hunger Games films were released, it's pretty safe to assume that there will always be a chance for more. Because, regardless of any sense of finality that comes with a project, where there's a will, there's a way. Now, with the next installment coming out in just a few months (a prequel film titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), the longstanding director of the franchise is finally addressing the future of the popular young adult film series. And the stories that he hopes to tell.

More Films After The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

When discussing the requirements for a potential follow-up to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes or something else entirely, director Francis Lawrence explained to EW, "If Suzanne has another thematic idea that she feels fits into the world of Panem — whether with new people or familiar characters — I'd be interested in being a part of it. But I don't have any pull of just going, like, 'I would love to do Finnick's games.' What are the thematic underpinnings that make it worth telling? The original ones were all about the consequences of war. [BOSS] is about the state of nature. That's what makes them feel rich — and why they've stood the test of time."

While recently discussing the chances of more stories from the Hunger Games universe, a producer also showed optimism about the future, explaining, "You could have gone with a fan favorite [character] – 'Let's do Haymitch's story! Or do Finnick's games! – but that would be doing it to do it. If [Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins] had a story in this world with something she wanted to talk about, something to explore, then great. But if not, better to leave a franchise as something people feel fondly about rather than crank out a sequel for the sake of a sequel. Do I think she will write more books in the world? I do, and I hope she will. Do I have any idea what they'll be? Not really!"

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released in theaters on November 17th.

