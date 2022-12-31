Glass Onion: Rian Johnson Breaks Down The Arrival On The Dock Scene

The last time Rian Johnson broke down a scene for Vanity Fair when it came to Knives Out, he possibly ruined mystery movies for all of us. This time, when Johnson breaks down a scene for Glass Onion for Vanity Fair, he doesn't ruin mystery movies. However, he does lightly poke fun when it comes to a member of his crew. Glass Onion did very well during its limited theatrical run, and it is now on Netflix pissing off the right people. Johnson breaks down the scene when all of the characters meet on the dock before heading to the island. These breakdowns are always interesting to watch because they are a mini-lesson on some of the fundamentals of directing, framing a shot, and blocking.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23rd.