Spider-Man: Brand New Day Mark Ruffalo Is Excited To Meet Jon Bernthal

Mark Ruffalo can neither confirm nor deny that he has a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but if he is, he hasn't seen a script and is excited to work with Jon Bernthal.

Article Summary Mark Ruffalo addresses rumors about joining Spider-Man: Brand New Day but has not seen a script yet.

Ruffalo expresses excitement to possibly work with Jon Bernthal, who reprises his role as The Punisher.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and continues Spider-Man’s MCU story post-No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day lands a July 31, 2026 release date with Tom Holland and Zendaya returning.

Just Marvel out here doing Marvel things. You would be mistaken if anyone thought the less-than-stellar string of films would cause Marvel Studios to change their ways. We have heard from a few people that the script for Avengers: Doomsday is not done, even though there are people who have reportedly wrapped on the film. A Marvel and Sony movie is apparently going to do the same thing. Mark Ruffalo is probably the second-worst Marvel cast member regarding spoilers, so it was surprising to see him neither confirm nor deny to The Hollywood Reporter his reported involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, if Ruffalo is involved, he pointed out that he hasn't seen a script and looks forward to working with Jon Bernthal.

"If I'm doing that — which the rumors are that I am, once I get a script, I'll know it's real — but I love him and we have a common friend in Lena Dunham, believe it or not, (laughs) who just adores him," Ruffalo said. "I can't wait to work with him, he's so funny and he's such a great actor. He plays that character like nobody else. I'm really excited to meet him, I've never met him!"

What's funny about that statement is that Ruffalo almost nailed it in terms of plausible deniability. However, one aspect of that comment gives more weight to the idea that Bruce Banner will be making some sort of appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Ruffalo said, "I can't wait to work with him," referring to Bernthal, and that turn of phrase looks pretty definitive compared to the first half of the reply, which had some more of that artful Marvel Sniper dodging. As long as Ruffalo doesn't start accidentally live-streaming the film in his pocket again, provided he is in the room for the premiere, he's still batting ahead than he was with Thor: Ragnarok.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

