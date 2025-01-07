Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: matt reeves, The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II Is "A Continuation" And Also "Completely Different"

Writer-director Matt Reeves revealed that we'll see "different sides" of Robert Pattinson's Bruce in The Batman Part II.

Ever since The Batman Part II got delayed again, people have been running around like the world is ending and the movie is descending into the lowest depths of development hell. It's a little silly, but here we are. Director Matt Reeves probably spent more time on the red carpet for the Golden Globes talking about that delay than anything else, but people want there to be some sort of massive reason that he should be sharing with people, and it doesn't sound like he wants to share. That is fine; we aren't owed an explanation, and he seemed to imply to Josh Horowitz that something could have been going on behind the scenes. "We're going to be shooting this year, and I'm very excited about it. There's a lot of stuff going on, and it's taken longer than I would have wanted, but also, I'm super excited about what we're doing, so I really can't wait to share it with everyone," Reeves said. So let's not worry about it anymore and maybe stop asking.

However, trying to get a story detail from a comic book movie director? That is about as paint-by-numbers as you can get, and we got one of those questions. Reeves didn't comment on any of the extensive rumors about a movie that doesn't have a completed script, but when asked if he knew what the villain for The Batman Part II would be, Reeves replied, "Yes, of course, or we'd be in trouble."

The Batman Part II Will Show Us A New Side Of Robert Pattinson's Batman

The Batman Part II has become a little different than when it was first announced because now it's a sequel to the movie and the show. He was vague about the details but said, "I think the story is a continuation, in a certain way, and completely different in another. It's going to show different sides of Rob. I think it's going to be really exciting, I think it's going to be really cool." Robert Pattinson is such an awesome actor, so seeing another side to his Batman might be enough to get someone who maybe didn't enjoy the first movie to jump on board for this one (maybe). Bruce went through the wringer in the previous film, and in this next film, we'll be witnessing that fallout, 'the continuation' that Revees mentioned. That 'completely different' is where a new, wild take on an established Batman villain could lie.

Finally, there have been rumors about Pattinson becoming the Batman of the DCU. At the moment, Reeves is hanging out in his own little Elseworlds corner, which is awesome. However, apparently, there have been talks about making Pattinson's Batman the DCU Batman, which may be the one that appears in The Brave and the Bold. However, the whole point of Elseworlds was to allow directors and writers to create their own little sandbox to play in without getting bogged down by the complicated going-ons of the greater cinematic universe. There is nothing wrong with having Pattinson and another Batman both running around the DCU; that's the whole point of multiverses and other worlds. To his credit, Reeves seems more focused on making sure his own movie comes out and finishing his own saga of stories.

"I mean, it really comes down to whether or not it makes sense," Reeves replied."What's been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell that we're calling 'The Epic Crime Saga,' which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. It's been important to me to be able to play that out. James and Peter have been really, really great about that,t and they're letting us do that. What the future brings, I can't really tell, I have no idea right now, except that my head is down now about getting The Batman Part II shooting and make it something really, really special."

So, if you were a betting person, maybe don't put money on Pattinson becoming the Batman of the DCU. It negates the entire point of having Elseworlds to begin with, and having the same actor running around two different universes could be the thing that confuses the layman. A different actor for a different universe could make it easier for people to distinguish between the two easily. The Batman Part II will be released on October 1, 2027.

