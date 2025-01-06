Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves Says They Are Shooting This Year

Matt Reeves attended the Golden Globes and was asked why The Batman Part II was delayed [spoiler alert: the script isn't done yet].

Everyone seems to be looking for smoke and fire, where there isn't any when it comes to The Batman Part II. The idea that schedules change and directors make loose statements about when they would like production to kick off is not someone carving commandments into stone tablets. That doesn't seem to be the case since people keep asking director Matt Reeves why the movie was delayed even though multiple people involved have all said that the answer is very simple: the script isn't done yet. Reeves walked the carpet for the Golden Globes last night, and The Hollywood Reporter was the latest to ask the director why the movie was delayed; he replied simply, "Because we're still finishing the script, and there's been so many things going on. Next year is very much about getting into production, and getting the movie going, and we're very excited about it."

Deadline also asked Reeves about The Batman Part II and also told them that they are shooting this year and "we're excited about it. I can't really tell you anything about it except that we're really excited. We're continuing the story…I'm really excited to be making it, to get our cast back together, to get new people involved, and we're really excited about it. What I'm excited about is I feel like we're doing something that absolutely continues where the story came from but is something that I hope people are going to be really surprised by." So, while they tried to get the barest hint of a story detail out of him, it didn't happen, probably because, as Reeves and many others have said, the script isn't done. So now that we have him saying this to a camera, will people stop speculating on something that doesn't need any speculation? The industry is so messy; there are other things we can focus on. The Batman Part II is currently set to be released on October 1, 2027.

