The Beekeeper: First Trailer For David Ayer's New Film

In the first trailer for director David Ayer's new film The Beekeeper, Jason Statham is a man out for revenge and also a beekeeper.

Fall is here, and that means that awards season is right around the corner. What's also right around the corner is January, also known as the time of year when one of two types of movies tends to come out: films that studios are unsure whether or not they are good enough to get any sort of box office presence. They might as well dump them here, and limited-release awards films from December going wide release. The Beekeeper looks like it will be one of the former, which isn't a bad thing. We've seen some really buckwild movies come out in January that have ended up being a lot of fun, and it's good to see David Ayer behind a camera again. While Suicide Squad and Bright were both pretty awful, he did direct Fury, and that movie slaps. This one has Ayer behind the camera and Jason Statham in front, so why not? Check out the first trailer and poster.

For some reason, the idea of getting revenge on scammers who rip off people ignorant of how technology works is one of those concepts where we should have seen about ten million films about it, and it doesn't feel like we have. These days, it's a virus scam like the one in the trailer, and victims really do kill themselves when they think or know that they have lost everything to these people. We'll have to see how this one works out, but the trailer looks pretty good, and the list of people involved is pretty impressive.

The Beekeeper: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers."

The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayer, stars Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, with Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons. It will be released on January 12, 2024.

