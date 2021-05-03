The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Drops A Ton Of New Images

We finally got a look at what to expect when we return to The Conjuring Universe this summer, as the trailer for The Devil Made Me Do It dropped last week. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as Ed and Lorraine Warren, and in the director's chair for this installment in the franchise is Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona). The film is being the "darkest to date in the franchise." That is really saying something right there. Today a whole bunch of new images from the new Conjuring film were released, which you can see down below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Synopsis

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to star as Ed and Lorraine Warren, under the direction of Michael Chaves. The film also stars Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was produced by James Wan and Peter Safran and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2, Aquaman), story by James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michelle Morrissey. This is the seventh film in the franchise, which has grossed well over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will open on June 4th, both in theaters and same-day on HBO Max.