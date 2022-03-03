The Crow Remake Is Still A Possibility For Some Reason

The Crow is an iconic film from the '90s that everyone knows the story about; there is no reason to go over that history here. There have been sequels, none of which have been successful or any good, and nowhere near the quality of that first film starring Brandon Lee. Yet they still want to make another, and this time remake the original, in one of the dumber ideas that moves around Hollywood every year. In a new chat with Indiewire, producer Ed Pressman says that he still would like to do it, and apparently, we cannot stop him.

We Don't Need The Crow Remake, At All

"An earlier version with Jason Momoa starring and Corin Hardy directing has been canceled, but Ed said he and his partners expected to announce a new director and cast in the near future. "The Crow is a kind of anti-superhero, unique to the world of graphic novels," Ed said." Can we just not? The original film is so iconic and good, and all of the films that came after have pissed all over the legacy of not only the original comics and character, but the legacy of Brandon Lee as well. Sometimes you get it right on the first try, and with The Crow, that is exactly what happened.

IF they HAVE to make another film, just do a full-scale reboot. Nothing at all similar to that original film whatsoever, besides the parts you cannot change. I love how Ed calls the character an "anti-hero," which to him is "unique to the world of graphic novels." What a joke. have him stop by my comic store one day, and I'll help him find more anti-heroes so that he doesn't put his foot in his mouth again. Please, someone put a stop to this. Let us just enjoy and celebrate the original 1994 film and be done.