Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: the drama

The Drama: A24 Releases Charlie and Emma's Wedding Video

A24 has released a copy of Charlie and Emma's Wedding video as viral marketing for The Drama, which will be released next week.

Article Summary A24 unveils a viral wedding video as clever marketing for upcoming film The Drama, releasing next week.

The video starts like a typical wedding capture but it's clear goes off the rails by the end.

The Drama stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, who will also collaborate on other major projects soon.

A24 hopes this buzzworthy film will reconnect with audiences after a challenging run of recent releases.

Viral marketing in my A24 movie? It's more likely than you think. This seems to be about as close to viral marketing we can get for a movie like The Drama, and it's pretty cool. It's incredibly common now for weddings to have photo and video, even if you're just a normal couple, so these two people having a wedding video makes complete sense. The video starts exactly like you would expect a wedding video to, and everything seems normal. However, the way it is edited, with several carefully placed shots, makes the overall feeling of the video just get more and more awkward as it goes on, until the end, when it becomes apparent that things don't go well.

The Drama is the first of several movies that stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Between Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey, these two are going to see a lot of each other, plus Zendaya has at least one Marvel movie. We don't know if she's making any sort of appearance in Avengers: Doomsday at this time. A24 has also had a rocky couple of years, where they've had a harder time connecting with audiences, and this seems like the kind of movie that might bring in some people who have been burned by a studio that has made some big misses when it comes to what films they are distributing.

The Drama: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

EVERY WEDDING HAS SOME: A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

The Drama, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, with Lars Knudsen, p.g.a. Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone, p.g.a. serving as producers, and Kristoffer Borgli, Chris Stinson, and Amy Greene serving as executive producers. It stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates, and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

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