The Expendables 4 Is Happening: 50 Cent, Megan Fox, More Join the Cast

The Expendables was one of the action franchises of the early 2010s. The basic idea was to take all of the major action stars, both old and new, throw them in a movie together, and call it good. Unfortunately, that was about as much thought that went into these movies as they never really excelled in the plot department. The first two movies were rated R and did relatively well, but the third got a PG-13, and fans of the franchise weren't happy about it. We haven't heard about a fourth entry in the series for a long time, The Expendables 3 came out in 2014, but the movies always did well for Lionsgate and Millennium Films.

The first movie brought in $274 million on a budget of about $80 million, the second brought in $300 million on a budget of $100 million, and the third made $214 million on a $100 million budget, but the changed rating and the fact that it leaked three weeks before it came out likely impacted that. We finally have the greenlight on a fourth movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Expendables 4 is happening, and we have some new cast members returning.

These movies have always had massive casts; see above image, and so far, we only have a few names. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone all appeared in the previous three movies and are set to return. We also got word on three new cast members. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa are all set to join the cast of The Expendables 4. Stuntman-turned-helmer Scott Waugh is going to direct the movie, and production is set to start in October. As we head into production, we'll probably get some more casting announcements over the next couple of weeks.

Hopefully, they will stick with the R-rating this time. Lionsgate themselves knows that R-rated movies can make a ton of money; the John Wick franchise has proven that. According to the report, "Spenser Cohen wrote the script with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly," and despite the previous movies have Stallone as the lead, that title will now fall to Statham with Fox as the female lead. At the moment, we don't have a release date yet either but with the October production date and provided there aren't any pandemic delays, mid to late 2022 is probably a good guess.