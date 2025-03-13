Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: F1

F1: Official Trailer, Poster, And Images Tease A Clash Of Generations

Warner Bros. and Apple Films have released the trailer, poster, image, and a behind-the-scenes image from F1, which will be released on June 27, 2025.

The film showcases breathtaking racing scenes and focuses on a generational clash between seasoned and rookie drivers.

F1 promises to leverage the cutting-edge techniques used in Top Gun: Maverick to deliver stunning visuals on the grid.

Releasing June 27, 2025, F1 stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and more in this thrilling Formula 1 adventure.

The official trailer for F1 is here, and while everyone is going to get distracted by the Brad Pitt of it all, which isn't surprising since the marketing appears to be focused entirely on his involvement, there are other reasons to be excited about this movie. The big one is director Joseph Kosinski, who took the technology and skills he developed for Top Gun: Maverick. Instead of sticking the cameras on a plane, we've now stuck them on a Formula 1 racer. The supporting cast also has some great names attached to it, and the racing scenes, the ones that are shown off in this new trailer, do look really spectacular. The plot is about what you can expect from a racing film: a clash of generations and experiences with the old, perhaps washed-up racer and the new up-and-comer trying to come together so they can both walk away with a win. We also got a new poster, an image, and a behind-the-scenes image as well.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

